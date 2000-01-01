Home / News / ‘Ringen’ in another win
Participants in the 2024 Ultimate Showman contest gathered for a photo at the conclusion of the competition on July 2. Pictured are Lucas Fagner (7 year member), Casey Lynch (5 year member), Isaiah Wamsley (1 year member), Ultimate Showman winner Taylee Ringen (9 year member), Alana Kasten (8 year member), Sophia Watwood (3 year member) and Gatlen Olson (8 year member).

‘Ringen’ in another win

Taylee Ringen wins Ultimate Showman title for second time
By: 
Megan Galbreath
“I really enjoy going head to head with all the great showman out here." - Taylee Ringen

Last year member Taylee Ringen capped off her 4-H career right with a second Ultimate Showman title win Tuesday night. She won the title for the first time in 2022 and then competed again in 2023, but was wedged out by Jacob Sanders. This year, Ringen represented horse and pony and dairy heifers. Her opponents were beef showman Lucas Fagner, goat showman Casey Lynch, poultry showman Alana Kasten, rabbit showman Sophia Watwood, swine showman Gatlen Olson and sheep showman Isaiah Wamsley. Judge Tana Long said that when looking for the Ultimate Showman, she is looking for consistency throughout the evening in working with all of the different species.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here