‘Ringen’ in another win

Last year member Taylee Ringen capped off her 4-H career right with a second Ultimate Showman title win Tuesday night. She won the title for the first time in 2022 and then competed again in 2023, but was wedged out by Jacob Sanders. This year, Ringen represented horse and pony and dairy heifers. Her opponents were beef showman Lucas Fagner, goat showman Casey Lynch, poultry showman Alana Kasten, rabbit showman Sophia Watwood, swine showman Gatlen Olson and sheep showman Isaiah Wamsley. Judge Tana Long said that when looking for the Ultimate Showman, she is looking for consistency throughout the evening in working with all of the different species.