‘Ringen’ in a Win

Eight participants vied for the title of Ultimate Showman 2022 knowing that only one would be able to achieve it. This year, the one contestant who truly rose above the rest and proved to be the best of the best was seven-year member Taylee Ringen. Taylee is the daughter of Stacy and Brandi Ringen. This is her seventh year in 4-H, but only her second in the Ultimate Showman competition. After being announced as this year's title winner, Ringen said she was in disbelief.