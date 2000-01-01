“A Hometown Holiday Celebration” brings Pulaski County together for Christmas fun

It was another successful year for the Pulaski County Tribe's (PCT) "Hometown Holiday Celebration," with many guests attending to partake in all of the joys of the holiday season. The celebration was held at Meadow Springs event center in Francesville on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Between those hours, families and guests were able to shop with local vendors, enjoy a "Grinch Brunch," listen to Christmas music, participate in a wide range of crafts and activities and even meet Santa Claus himself. The event took on a bit of a new format this year, with vendors being spread out between two rooms and the barn out back.