18 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pulaski County as of Monday

COVID-19 has arrived in Pulaski County and the number of cases jumped in just a few days.

As of Monday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 18 positive cases in the county. The number jumped substantially last week as testing continued and more than 149 people were tested.

On April 23, the Pulaski County Health Department reported there were three new cases. That number then increased to a total of seven positive cases on April 24. The number of reported positive cases continued to rise to 13 by the weekend.

As of April 23, it had been almost three weeks after the first case was announced. It appears the increase of cases stem from individuals who work at Tyson Fresh Meats in Logansport and the Westville Correctional Facility or who have a connection such as a family member.