2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient announced
The Community Foundation of Pulaski County is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Pulaski County - Sawyer DePoy of Winamac Community High School. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship (LECS) is merit-based and showcases students who are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character and leadership.
