2024 Fair Royalty
Maggie Smith was crowned Miss Pulaski County 2024 and Miss Congeniality Friday, June 28. She is joined by Miss Pulaski County 2023 Alexia Intravaia, first runner-up and People's Choice winner Raegan Kasten and queen's court members, Anna Jones and Jazmine Prater. Taylee Ringen and Raegan Kasten were honored as 2024 4-H Achievement Royalty. Pictured behind them is the 4-H Achievement Court: Eli Overmyer, Leah Mitchell and Alana Kasten. Winners of the 2024 Pulaski County Little Miss and Mister Pageant are Jax Johnson and Parker Campbell.
See more photos in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.