2024 Fair Royalty

Maggie Smith was crowned Miss Pulaski County 2024 and Miss Congeniality Friday, June 28. She is joined by Miss Pulaski County 2023 Alexia Intravaia, first runner-up and People's Choice winner Raegan Kasten and queen's court members, Anna Jones and Jazmine Prater. Taylee Ringen and Raegan Kasten were honored as 2024 4-H Achievement Royalty. Pictured behind them is the 4-H Achievement Court: Eli Overmyer, Leah Mitchell and Alana Kasten. Winners of the 2024 Pulaski County Little Miss and Mister Pageant are Jax Johnson and Parker Campbell.