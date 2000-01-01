2024 Solar Eclipse: Pulaski County experiences celestial spectacle

Although not in the path of totality, Pulaski County was just as a-buzz about the 2024 solar eclipse as the rest of the state of Indiana. With no clouds to block the view, the Monday, April 8 solar eclipse started around 1:50 p.m. and concluded around 4:20 p.m. Pulaski County experienced about 98% coverage. Cities south of Kokomo and north of New Albany were in the path of totality. Eastern Pulaski and West Central schools dismissed early on Monday to ensure that students got home safely and in time to experience the event with their parents. The Pulaski County Public Library distributed solar eclipse glasses to the community and Lightstream donated glasses to area students so they could view the eclipse.