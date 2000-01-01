Home / News / 2025 Fair Royalty
Megan Galbreath

Emily Weaver was crowned Miss Pulaski County 2025 on Friday, June 27. Joining her are Miss Pulaski County 2024 Maggie Smith; 1st runner-up, Miss Congeniality and People's Choice Taylee Ringen; and Queen's Court Linzy Walters and Corrin Combs. Adam Stimson and Scarlett Browning (front) were honored as 2025 4-H Achievement Royalty. With them is their court: Leah Mitchell, Lilly Button, Alana Kasten and Eli Overmyer. Winners of the 2025 Pulaski County Lil' Miss and Mister Pageant are Cassidy Allen and Gannon Moss.

See more photos in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

