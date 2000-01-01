2025 Fair Royalty

Emily Weaver was crowned Miss Pulaski County 2025 on Friday, June 27. Joining her are Miss Pulaski County 2024 Maggie Smith; 1st runner-up, Miss Congeniality and People's Choice Taylee Ringen; and Queen's Court Linzy Walters and Corrin Combs. Adam Stimson and Scarlett Browning (front) were honored as 2025 4-H Achievement Royalty. With them is their court: Leah Mitchell, Lilly Button, Alana Kasten and Eli Overmyer. Winners of the 2025 Pulaski County Lil' Miss and Mister Pageant are Cassidy Allen and Gannon Moss.