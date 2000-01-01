4-H Auction raises $104,222.35

The winning bid for Miss Pulaski County Kingsley Kroft's kiss was from her father, Kole Kroft, for $2,750. A kiss from 4-H Achievement Royalty Brendan Day sold for $500, and was purchased by Kullen and Toni Day, Brendan's parents. Brendan gave his sister, Alena Day, a sweet kiss on the cheek. 4-H Achievement Royalty Megan Stimson was the last to auction off her kiss. The winning bid went to Michael Stimson, Megan's father, for $600.