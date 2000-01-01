4-H fairground renovations underway ahead of county fair

The Pulaski County 4-H & Community Fair Association and its partners are actively pursuing updates to the fairgrounds' many deteriorating buildings ahead of the 2021 Pulaski County 4-H Community Fair. Major renovations at the fairgrounds have been long overdue, with most of the buildings being 50 years and older. The building and grounds refurbishment project is an effort in collaboration with local partners who can provide additional manpower and skilled trades that greatly benefit the project. These partners include Pulaski County 4-H Council, Northern Indiana Power From the Past, Winamac Town Council, and the Winamac Parks and Recreation Board. Together in this project, the fair board and their partners are working towards one common goal - to rejuvenate the existing buildings at the fairgrounds to create a healthy and safe environment for fairgoers, fair participants, the local community and its organizations, as well as out of county visitors.