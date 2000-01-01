4-H recognizes volunteers, welcomes new royalty

Pulaski County Fair and 4-H continued the tradition of thanking those who give their time and talents while also welcoming the new 4-H royalty on June 29, the first official day of fair.

At the achievement program, 4-H members were recognized for their years in 4-H and their leaders were honored for their dedication.

As part of the program, the 4-H Royalty is given a chance to discuss what 4-H means to them. Rachel Ploss, who was the 4-H Royalty last year, said 4-H holds a special place in her heart.

The 4-H opportunity gave her a chance to make new friends from across the state and the country. She is thankful for what she learned including interview and public speaking skills. She also learned about the world of philanthropy and is following that passion to fight hunger.

She thanked the extension office for all they do for 4-H members and the fair board for the hard work they do each year to make the fair possible. Ploss also thanked her parents, Tony and Patti Ploss.

One of the more anticipated moments of the program was when the 4-H Royalty was named. To be named to the royal court, a 4-H member must represent the true qualities of the 4-H program. There were seven 4-H members vying for a spot on the court or to be named royalty. Those contestants included Kirsten Calloway, Taylor Clark, Emily Field, Valerie Field, McKenzie Mitchell, Ethan Shannon and Megan Wentz.

Those whom wished to be considered for the 4-H Royalty completed an application, obtained a letter of recommendation and participated in an interview with a panel of judges. Scores are then calculated to determine who will be the next royalty and court.

This year the royalty court includes Emily Field, Valerie Field, Taylor Clark and McKenzie Mitchell. Ethan Shannon and Kirsten Calloway earned the title of 4-H Royalty for the year. Being a part of the 4-H Royalty court is not new to Shannon. He was a court member in 2017. Emily Field and Valerie Field were also part of the court in 2018.