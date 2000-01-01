4C Health gives agency report, Pulaski County statistics

4C Health, formerly Four County, presented their annual agency report as well as client based county statistics during a Pulaski County Commissioners meeting on March 6. Dr. Carrie Cadwell, 4C Health president and CEO, informed that in the past year, they have served 495 Pulaski County residents, for a total of 20,290 services. In 2018, that number was only at 10,000. Since 2010, 4C Health has served over 3,000 Pulaski County residents, not counting any leased services that they provide such as at Pulaski County Senior Care, for example.