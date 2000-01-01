50 Miles Down, 200 to Go

The Pulaski County America 250 Committee hosted a Patch Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 16. The patches were given to those who reached their 50 mile walking milestone in the 250 in 250 Challenge. Pulaski County is gearing up to celebrate America250 this year. The 250 in 250 challenge started on Oct. 28 and will go through July 4, 2026. However, individuals can join the 250 mile walking challenge anytime.