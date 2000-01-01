500 Festival brings Indy 500 to Eastern Pulaski fourth graders

The 500 Festival and Indianapolis 500 Education Program, presented by Indiana University Health, made a brief stop in Winamac Friday afternoon, giving Eastern Pulaski Elementary School fourth graders a chance to experience the greatest spectacle in racing up close and personal. The mobile study trip immersed students in the world of the 500 Festival and Indianapolis 500, exploring their important place in Indiana's history and culture. The education program combines classroom work - based on an Indiana Academic Standards-based curriculum - and a study trip that brings classroom material to life.