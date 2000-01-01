Additional appropriation requests tabled by council

Pulaski County Council members didn’t say no to several requests for additional funding but they didn’t say yes either at a regular meeting Monday evening.

At the meeting, the council voiced their concern about the number of additional appropriation requests that were being made, but yet they didn’t know where the funding would come from. The requests came from several different entities including the maintenance department, Pulaski County Human Services, and both county courts.

As the requests were being made councilwoman Linda Powers questioned auditor Laura Wheeler if the council members could receive a list of the line item amounts and how much has been spent.

“We have been doing a lot of additionals and I don’t feel comfortable continuing to do additionals until we see what we got in what fund,” Powers said.

Wheeler said she will attempt to create the same list that the council was given before.