Additional appropriations, new Winamac officer approved

The Winamac Town Council/Winamac Board of Metropolitan Police Commissioners met for a public hearing and a special session on Monday, March 17. A public hearing was held for the additional appropriations, but no comments were brought forward. The Winamac Board of Metropolitan Police Commissioner meeting started with the recommendation to hire Quinn McGovern as a new officer. He was previously a patrolman for the Logansport Police Department. A motion was made by Jim Watkins to hire McGovern and it was seconded by Danyelle Weaver. It passed.