Advertisement approved for Eastern Pulaski Elementary ceiling repair

The Eastern Pulaski school board recently granted approval to advertise the request for proposal (RFP) for new ceiling tiles at the elementary school at their regular meeting on Aug. 8. Superintendent Chezem explained that now that the roof repairs have been completed, she would like to make this repair in the elementary as well. It was noted that hopefully the project will get started by the end of the year, but the actual construction process will be lengthier as it will involve the sprinkler, speaker and HVAC systems.