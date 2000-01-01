Advisory Plan Commission holds public hearings, special sessions

The Pulaski County Advisory Plan Commission (APC) held a packed meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, which spanned two and a half hours and included public hearings and special sessions. First, discussion was held on a potential moratorium on commercial solar energy systems. Plan administrator Karla Redweik advised that this is their first time discussing this topic as a board. She said that there is also an option to form a committee to gain more information on it before any recommendations are made. Redweik said that they have around 15,000 acres of solar already permitted in the county, but she is unsure about other recorded ground as it has not come into her office yet. There was some confusion amongst board members on the reasoning behind potentially putting a moratorium in place and how that would effect solar projects that are already here and given the okay. According to the published public notice, the moratorium would only pertain to any new applications and would prohibit the acceptance, review, filing or approval of them by any person, firm or entity seeking to place or install a commercial energy solar system on any property within Pulaski County.