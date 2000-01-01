Home / News / AI manikin grant approved for EMS training
The AI manikin that Pulaski County EMS is looking to purchase is the Alex PLUS patient simulator.

AI manikin grant approved for EMS training

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Cutting edge technology can be hard to come by in such a small community, but Pulaski County EMS is looking to keep up with the times. EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo informed the county commissioners on Monday, April 1 that paramedic Kyle McTeigue has been working on three grants through the Department of Homeland Security. McTeigue explained that the AI manikin is state-of-the-art and there are very few of them in the state of Indiana right now. The manikin can hear, see, speak, breathe, bleed and sweat and can be programmed to be in a certain situation and can respond back appropriately. You can also put in IVs and airways.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here