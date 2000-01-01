AI manikin grant approved for EMS training

Cutting edge technology can be hard to come by in such a small community, but Pulaski County EMS is looking to keep up with the times. EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo informed the county commissioners on Monday, April 1 that paramedic Kyle McTeigue has been working on three grants through the Department of Homeland Security. McTeigue explained that the AI manikin is state-of-the-art and there are very few of them in the state of Indiana right now. The manikin can hear, see, speak, breathe, bleed and sweat and can be programmed to be in a certain situation and can respond back appropriately. You can also put in IVs and airways.