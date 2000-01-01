Airport upgrades planned for next year pending grant funding

Pulaski County Commissioners gave their approval of additional improvements to be made at the county airport.

Aviation board president Jim McDaniel along with project engineer Mark Shillington spoke with the commissioners on Monday, during a regular commissioners’ meeting, regarding an upgrade project that could soon be happening at Arens Field.

The new upgrade project includes removing a portion of the existing parking lot and restoring it to grass, constructing a new parking lot area, installing a chain-link fence with a keypad, expanding vegetation control and installing security lights. The proposed cost of the project is $273,300.

The aviation board will be responsible for about 5 percent of the project costs. McDaniel said there is enough funding in the airport budget and donations to cover the costs.

A start date of the project is scheduled for May 2018 and it should take less than a month for the project to be completed.