All are welcome

As they say, one experience can change your life. So is the case for sisters Regan and Tori Culp, both of Francesville, as not too long ago their world was opened up and they realized the importance of equitable inclusion for all. Their impactful experience occurred several years ago when both sisters were in 4-H and mentored a young man with Down syndrome on how to care for and show pigs. Both girls have since went on to put what they learned from their experience into action, such as in their college studies and participating in camps like "Ropin' Rascals."