All are welcome
Advocating for disability inclusion, awareness
By:
Megan Galbreath
“We saw growth in our community where people were less timid to approach or congratulate him and we began to notice more individuals with disabilities participating in livestock shows." - Regan Culp
As they say, one experience can change your life. So is the case for sisters Regan and Tori Culp, both of Francesville, as not too long ago their world was opened up and they realized the importance of equitable inclusion for all. Their impactful experience occurred several years ago when both sisters were in 4-H and mentored a young man with Down syndrome on how to care for and show pigs. Both girls have since went on to put what they learned from their experience into action, such as in their college studies and participating in camps like "Ropin' Rascals."
