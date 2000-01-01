All looks good for Francesville fire truck repair

Things are looking promising for the needed repair on the Francesville fire truck according to a report given at a regular town council meeting on Wednesday, March 1. Fire chief Buzz Alma said that they have either received or been promised enough funds to meet their goal for the new fire truck engine. He said the engine was set to arrive the coming Friday or the first of the next week. Throughout this process, he explained that he has seen some barrier breaking between the east and west side of the county with donors coming from both sides. He expressed his appreciation for everyone's help.