Ambulance rotation plan proposed to Pulaski County Commissioners

Pulaski County EMS Director Natasha Daugherty proposed an ambulance maintenance and rotation plan to the Pulaski County Commissioners at a regular meeting on Oct. 20. Daugherty explained that they currently have two units that are not running properly and are out of service more than they are in service. This year, they have spent $4,724 to keep an ambulance that has 2,305 miles on it running. She suggested in her proposal that they get rid of the 2013 ambulance soon as that vehicle has 292,000 miles on it and all of the constant repairs are starting to add up. She said it is not reliable and it has cost well over 4,000 to get it to go 2,000 miles this year. Daugherty said she believes they need to work towards getting on a two year ambulance replacement. This would then allow for the ambulances to only be eight to 10 years old. In the year 2030, when all of the ambulances have been replaced, they can save some money for awhile by just doing remounts and then switching back to replacements in 2038. Remounts would start again in 2046.