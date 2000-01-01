American Legion, VFW Memorial Day schedule

Winamac American Legion Post 71 and VFW Post 1728 will hold their annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at the Pulaski County Courthouse.

Dan Murphy will be the guest speaker. Pastor Casey Stephens will provide the invocation and benediction. Dr. Robert Klitzman will serve as the master of ceremonies.

The ladies of the auxiliaries will lay memorial wreaths. A combined firing squad of the American Legion and the VFW will salute the military service members who have died in the line of duty. “Taps,” played by Rick Dilts, will conclude the ceremony.

The VFW will visit the following cemeteries:

Buck Cemetery 9 a.m.

Pro Cemetery 9:20 a.m.

St. Joe (South) 9:30 a.m.

Pulaski Presbyterian 9:40 a.m.

St. Joe (West) 9:55 a.m.

Star City West Inc. (I.O.O.F.) 10:15 a.m.

Star City Town 10:25 a.m.

The American Legion will visit the following cemeteries:

Mount Zion (Franklin Twp.) 9:25 a.m.

Reed Cemetery (SR 14 E.) 9:45 a.m.

St. Peter’s (SR 14 W.) 10 a.m.

McKinley 10:15 a.m.

Winamac 10:20 a.m.

Francesville American Legion 228

Tippecanoe Church 9:15 a.m.

Paul’s Chapel 9:25 a.m.

St. James 9:40 a.m.

Parkview Haven 10 a.m.

Roseland 11 a.m.

Francesville-Salem Township

Public Library 11:45 a.m.

* All times are Eastern Daylight Time.