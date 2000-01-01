American Legion would like access to town property

The American Legion in Medaryville would like to access the town property that is adjacent to theirs this winter but the majority of the town thinks otherwise.

American Legion members spoke with the town council during a regular meeting on Feb. 20 asking to install a gate at the north side of the property where the two properties meet.

The Legion formerly owned the baseball field and the lots surrounding it before it was sold in December of 2014 to Medaryville. Discussion of purchasing the baseball field property from the Legion began in July of 2014 when the council was approached by Legion members that would like to sell the property because of a “financial snafu.” The town also purchased an adjacent property to join the baseball field with current town property.

After the property was purchased several wooden poles were installed in the ground to stop the Legion traffic from entering the park grounds. At the time the property was being destroyed by vehicles spinning on the gravel and the bleachers were hit by a vehicle. To add some safety to the area for the children, the council approved to install the posts.

Austin Shepperd, who represented the Legion, asked the council if the posts could be removed and a gate installed. The idea is for the gate to be open in the winter so the Legion members can use the driveway to the side road instead of entering the highway from the hill where the Legion driveway is located. When the hill is covered in ice it is difficult for vehicles to enter U.S. 421.

Council president Bob Schultz said he was not responsible for closing off the property but it was the council members before him.

Schultz informed Shepperd that the Legion driveway is not a public street and not the responsibility of the town. He said the driveway is a maintenance issue for the Legion to handle. He suggested that the Legion lay gravel to make a gradual incline.