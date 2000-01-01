Annual farm toy show attracts visitors from near and far

Visitors of all ages and places enjoyed the 34th annual Northern Indiana Power From the Past Farm Toy Show at Winamac Elementary School on Sunday, Jan. 15. The show has been on hiatus for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year it was evident that visitors were eager to get back into the swing of things. Approximately 60 vendors filled over 150 tables with new, used and antique farm toys and collectibles. The show boasts about 2,000 visitors every year who come from across Indiana and surrounding states.