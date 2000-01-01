Annual food, toy and clothing distribution part of season of giving
By:
Megan Galbreath
Between 500 and 600 Pulaski County adults and children were helped by Pulaski County Human Services' annual food, toy and clothing distribution on Saturday, Dec. 10. In 2021, about 420 adults and children were helped. According to Pulaski County Human Services Executive Director Jacki Frain, a large number of those helped this year were children.
