Home / News / Annual food, toy and clothing distribution part of season of giving
The Pulaski County Human Services building was packed to the brim on Saturday with donated items to be distributed to recipients.Volunteers organized the room in between cars so they could grab items quickly.

Annual food, toy and clothing distribution part of season of giving

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Between 500 and 600 Pulaski County adults and children were helped by Pulaski County Human Services' annual food, toy and clothing distribution on Saturday, Dec. 10. In 2021, about 420 adults and children were helped. According to Pulaski County Human Services Executive Director Jacki Frain, a large number of those helped this year were children.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here