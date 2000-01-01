APC alternates voted on by commissioners

Pulaski County Building Inspector Karla Redweik had given a list of names to the county commissioners for proposed appointees to the BZA and the APC. They discussed who they wanted to recommend during a regular meeting on March 17. Commissioner Jenny Knebel first asked Redweik about the previous approval of Jamie Murray to an alternate seat. Redweik replied that Murray had been approved by the board but not the commissioners. Commissioner Mike McClure first recommended Scott Becker and Jason Potthoff to the seats. However, Nathan Origer advised that Potthoff would be ineligible to be an alternate because he already serves on the industrial park board. McClure then changed his recommendation to John Williams and Scott Becker and that was seconded by Don Street. Commissioner Jenny Knebel asked to have discussion before a vote was taken. When taken to a vote, both Street and McClure voted in favor of Scott Becker and John Williams to be APC alternates, with Knebel opposing. The recommendation passed.