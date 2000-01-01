APC decision on solar permitted use amendment reaches stalemate

A vote on the county commissioners' request to amend the solar UDO to a permitted use for commercial solar in A1 and A2 zoned ground ended in a stalemate on Monday, May 16 during a special APC session. Board member Ray Franko asked a couple of questions to board member and commissioner Mike McClure and Pulaski County Building Inspector Karla Redweik. Franko asked McClure what the reasoning was behind the commissioners wanting a permitted use for commercial solar. McClure responded by using the example that special hearings are not required for other structures such as grain bins. At a final vote of 4 in favor of denying the commissioners request for permitted use, 1 against, and 1 abstaining, the outcome was a stalemate as 5 votes on either side was required for action. Board members Ray Franko, Todd Schmicker, Megan Bridegroom and Breann Wilson voted in favor with Mike McClure in opposition and Mike Tiede abstaining.