APC meeting ends without resolution on BESS moratorium

The future of the proposed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) moratorium is foggy due to an inconclusive Advisory Plan Commission (APC) public hearing held on Monday, March 31. The public hearing is the second that has been held on the matter, due to the county commissioners recently voting down the APC's first proposal for the moratorium due to changed language in the legal notice. Redweik read the proposed ordinance aloud and clarified that they would be voting on the 18 month moratorium, unless the board wished to change it. However, Redweik mentioned that the APC still does not have an attorney and she does not recommend making alterations without one. During discussion, it was asked why 18 months was chosen and not a year. It was stated that 18 months was seen as ample time for the board to educate themselves on BESS before making any decisions.