APC passes their recommended UDO solar changes, commissioners accept in part

The proposed changes from the Pulaski County Advisory Plan Commission (APC) to the Pulaski County Commissioners were partially accepted at a special meeting on Friday, April 8. The proposed APC adjustments in chapter seven received an upwards vote, while the change in chapter four was rejected. The edit in chapter four was to keep commercial solar energy special exceptions in A1 and A2 zoned land. Pulaski County Commissioner president Chuck Mellon made a motion to accept all the adjustments except for the chapter four recommended change, with commissioner Mike McClure seconding. Commissioner Maurice Loehmer was not present at the special session.