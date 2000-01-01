APC recommends 12 month BESS moratorium, commissioners counter 6 months

The Pulaski County Advisory Plan Commission (APC) met on Sept. 11 to host a special session and a public hearing regarding the proposed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) moratorium. President Abby Shidler-Dickey explained that the moratorium is being proposed so the APC has time to research and set the standard for the county in the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). The commission has discussed the length of the moratorium in several previous meetings. Building Inspector and Plan Administrator Karla Redweik stated that the proposed moratorium is for 12 months and will provide the board with the opportunity to consider changes to the BESS portion of the zoning ordinance (UDO; Ordinance 2022-05). The proposed ordinance amending the zoning ordinance to place a 12 month moratorium on BESS read as follows: "The purpose of this ordinance and the moratorium issued hereby shall be to understand the prevalence and presence of BESS within the zoning jurisdiction of Pulaski County, its effects on residents and natural resources and to conduct appropriate studies and to gauge whether battery energy storage for commercial solar energy systems is appropriate within Pulaski County and if so, the extent to which the regulation should be developed and enforced." Redweik continued that certain regulations that are desired to be considered include property line setbacks; size, tiers and cutoffs; lighting and noise; decommissioning plan alternations; decommissioning fund requirements; site plan requirements; resource impact mitigation requirements; and other safety requirements. The APC's attorney, Clifford Robinson, has reviewed the proposed moratorium, which was originally written by attorney Justin Schramm. There is language that states that the moratorium is able to be terminated if it is deemed necessary and recommended by the APC and approved by the county commissioners. Redweik confirmed that no entities have applied for BESS in Pulaski County yet.