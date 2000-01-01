Appeals on Wheels makes a pit stop at WCHS

Indiana’s second-highest Court, the Court of Appeals, paid a visit to Winamac Community High School Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, as part of its Appeals on Wheels program. During the question and answer session following the oral argument of Michael Scanland v. the State of Indiana, the honorable Judge Nancy Vaidik told the attendees it was a historic day for the program. With its stop in Pulaski County, the court has officially traveled to all 92 Indiana counties with Appeals on Wheels. The judges interacted with the audience but did not take questions on the specific case.

Guests included students from West Central High School, judges, lawyers and members of law enforcement. They were able to witness the judiciary’s important role in Indiana government.

The goal of Appeals on Wheels is to make it easier for citizens to observe real-life issues that face the court and learn more about the court’s role in the Indiana government. The court has conducted more than 500 Appeals on Wheels since 2001.