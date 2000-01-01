Appointments now required for COVID-19 vaccines

Pulaski County Health Department Public Health Nurse Andrea Keller recently advised that individuals who would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will have to schedule an appointment by either calling the Pulaski County Health Department or by contacting their healthcare provider. Additional vaccine site locations can be found by clicking the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccine Sites' link at www.pulaskijournal.com. As for local COVID-19 testing, sites can be located online by going to www.coronavirus.in.gov/covid-19-testing-information/ or by calling a healthcare provider. Questions can be directed to the Pulaski County Health Department at 574-946-6080.