The fire departments work together on their first steps after being presented with the emergency scenario.

Are we ready?

County agencies meet for emergency preparedness exercise
Megan Galbreath
"Bad things can happen. The more we work together on these things, the better.” - LEPC Chairman Andrew Pesaresi

Pulaski County's Local Emergency Preparedness Committee (LEPC) conducted a tabletop exercise on Saturday, November 4, to see if county agencies are prepared to respond to a large scale emergency if it were to occur. Pulaski County Emergency Management Director Richel Fox said that the exercise saw phenomenal attendance this year. Over 50 individuals from several different agencies participated. The exercise also helps the county identify strengths and weaknesses and make note of any resource gaps. Although the exercise was successfully completed and they all did well, the agencies agreed that they should all practice larger scale situations more frequently. Conducting more hazmat training was also discussed as well.

