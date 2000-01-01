Area schools consider impact of Senate Bill 1

Both county schools addressed their concerns with Senate Bill 1 during their respective school board meetings on Feb. 6 and 10. Senate Bill 1 is a property tax bill authored by Republican Senators Travis Holdman, Chris Garten and Scott Baldwin that highlights the property tax proposal brought forward by Governor Mike Braun to "pass meaningful tax reform." Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Superintendent Dara Chezem said that it will impact EPCSC and several other districts in the state over the course of three years if it does go through as written. She shared that the district would have a minimum loss of $834,900 over that period of time. West Central Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe said that West Central would also have a loss – a minimum of $383,800 over that three year period.