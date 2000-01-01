Area schools ILEARN results comparable to area schools

Area schools are noting the results of the latest state standardized testing but parents and students won’t see drastic changes in curriculum because of them.

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation and West Central Corporation followed the state trend of lower achievement levels in both English/language arts and mathematics as a result of the spring 2019 Indiana Learning Evaluation and Readiness Network (ILEARN) test. Statewide, 47.8% of students were rated proficient in math and 47.9% proficient in English/language arts. Locally, 41.4% of West Central School Corporation students rated proficient in English/language arts and 41.7% proficient in math, while 46.2% of Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation students rated proficient in English/language arts and 48.5% proficient in math.

Indiana transitioned from ISTEP+ to ILEARN in 2017 and students took the test earlier this year. ILEARN assesses college and career readiness content standards in English/language arts and mathematics in grades 3-8, science in grades 4 and 6, high school biology, social studies in grade 5, and U.S. Government in high school.

The state standards test has changed during the past several years with I-STEP/I-LEARN being administered by three different vendors. One vendor redesigned the test to meet the college and career readiness (CCR) content standards which is now ILEARN. The test assessment and adaptability features measure each student’s CCR level of mastery, while identifying where additional instruction may be necessary. ILEARN achievement levels include: Below Proficiency, Approaching Proficiency, At Proficiency, and Above Proficiency. It does not indicate a pass/fail level of assessment such as ISTEP+ has done in the past.