Art in the Park event celebrates spring

A public celebration of the arrival of spring and the refresh of the west side of the Winamac Town Park was recently held by the Pulaski County Tribe (PCT), a Pulaski County based nonprofit organization. Saturday's event featured free hands-on children's activities, art displays, a live mural by Indiana artist Zach Medler, reveal of a new piece of artwork created by Winamac artist Patrick Pitcher, the dedication of two new bench swings, an Art of Pickleball demonstration and an opportunity to try equipment out, planting of memorial plants, music and food trucks.