Art in the Park event celebrates spring

Vendors of all kinds lined the roads, selling handmade artwork or hosting free activities such as coloring.A metal catfish sculpture was revealed at the event, appearing to be swimming along the shore of the Tippecanoe River.Kids of all ages enjoyed a wide variety of free, hands-on art activities at the pavilion on the west side of the bridge.

By: 
Megan Galbreath

A public celebration of the arrival of spring and the refresh of the west side of the Winamac Town Park was recently held by the Pulaski County Tribe (PCT), a Pulaski County based nonprofit organization. Saturday's event featured free hands-on children's activities, art displays, a live mural by Indiana artist Zach Medler, reveal of a new piece of artwork created by Winamac artist Patrick Pitcher, the dedication of two new bench swings, an Art of Pickleball demonstration and an opportunity to try equipment out, planting of memorial plants, music and food trucks.

