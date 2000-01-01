Art in the Park offers creative fun for all

The biennial Art in the Park celebration returned for its second year and it was nothing short of fun. Guests were treated to an afternoon of hands- on activities, live demonstrations, art vendors, food trucks and even live music. The event also featured free workshops led by instructors. Jennifer Weinert led the Tai Chi and Art class, JoAnna Darda led Kid's Nature Art, Lynn Darda led Wild for Watercolors and Mary Arnett-Delaney led the Zines class. For those who aren't familiar, Zines are small circulation, self-published works about any topic. They can be entertaining, informational or just works of art.