Art in the Park offers creative fun for all

Kids get started on their watercolor snail creations after receiving guidance from Lynn Darda.The Pulaski County Tribe hosted their second Art in the Park event on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the west side of the Winamac Town Park. The biennial event featured craft and artisan vendors and hands-on activities for children. The first Art in the Park event was held in 2022.

Megan Galbreath

The biennial Art in the Park celebration returned for its second year and it was nothing short of fun. Guests were treated to an afternoon of hands- on activities, live demonstrations, art vendors, food trucks and even live music. The event also featured free workshops led by instructors. Jennifer Weinert led the Tai Chi and Art class, JoAnna Darda led Kid's Nature Art, Lynn Darda led Wild for Watercolors and Mary Arnett-Delaney led the Zines class. For those who aren't familiar, Zines are small circulation, self-published works about any topic. They can be entertaining, informational or just works of art.

