Assessor voices concerns for employees in courthouse

Pulaski County Assessor Holly Van Der Aa voiced her concerns about the health conditions of the courthouse at a regular commissioners’ meeting Monday evening.

Van Der Aa expressed her worry regarding the health of the employees of her office. She said she sent an email to the commissioners and the county council expressing the two main concerns.

She also let the commissioners know that one of the employees that was diagnosed with cancer, who worked with Van Der Aa for 17 years, passed away two weeks ago. She asked that her office be moved from the basement. She doesn’t have a preference about the location of the new office other than it being away from the basement.

Commissioner Jerry Locke said he has talked with Van Der Aa in the past about the basement environment. “You will be moved, as well as Jenny,” he said of the assessor’s office and surveyor’s office.

Van Der Aa said in the past moving the office has been talked about but nothing has happened. She believes that it should be done now rather than later.

Locke said he has a plan to move the offices and believes it can be done.