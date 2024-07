4-H Achievement Royalty Raegan Kasten and Taylee Ringen both opted to auction-off baskets at this year's Pulaski County 4-H & Community Fair's annual auction, held on Wednesday, July 3. Raegan's basket was purchased by Shay Kasten for $400 and Taylee's was purchased by Proscapes Landscaping for $550. Miss Pulaski County Maggie Smith's kiss went for $1,750.