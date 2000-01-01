Bass Lines and New Beginnings

Family, friends, the veterans treatment court team, mentors and supporters recently gathered to celebrate a milestone moment for two graduates of the Pulaski County Veterans Treatment Court program. The ceremony was held on Sept. 26 in Pulaski Superior Court to celebrate the achievements of graduates Kevin and Richard. A short reception followed at the Recovery Cafe of Pulaski County (123 E. Pearl Street, Winamac), where Richard showed off his musical talents, performing live on the bass guitar. During the graduation ceremony, Superior Court Judge Crystal Kocher acknowledged the difficult things that veterans face, noting that military service can lead to traumatic experiences and subsequent struggles with substance use and mental health when they return home. The mission of the veterans treatment court is to help reduce criminal activity in veterans by providing intensive, supervised substance use and mental health programming. This further helps support and encourage justice-involved veterans in their recovery and in becoming active citizens.