Battery Energy Storage System moratorium now in place for six months

Pulaski County Building Inspector and Plan Administrator Karla Redweik was present at the Nov 3 county commissioners meeting to inform of the recently passed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) moratorium. Redweik advised that on Sept. 11, the Advisory Plan Commission (APC) voted 6-1 to a 12-month BESS moratorium. The proposal then went to the commissioners, who suggested that the APC change it from 12 months to six months and to include more specific language stating that this moratorium is only for BESS and not commercial solar. The APC reviewed this proposal and on Oct. 8, the APC voted 5-1, approving the commissioners' recommendations. Attorney Jacob Ahler advised that the county commissioners do not have to take any more action on this item and the six month moratorium is in place as of Oct. 8. Although no entities have applied for BESS in Pulaski County yet, this moratorium will put a six month pause on new applications. This will give governing bodies time to research and understand the potential prevalence and presence of BESS within Pulaski County, its effects on residents and natural resources, conduct appropriate studies and to what extent regulation should be developed and enforced.