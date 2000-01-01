Battery storage moratorium language to undergo attorney review

Language regarding the potential moratorium on battery storage will be undergoing attorney review first before the Pulaski County Advisory Plan Commission (APC) proceeds any further. A motion was made and passed to allow attorney review during a session on Monday, July 28. Before making the decision though, the plan commission had to officially vote on who they wanted as their board attorney. Like the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA), the APC had two options: Clifford Robinson (Rensselaer) and Robert Eherenman (Fort Wayne). The board ultimately approved Robinson as their legal counsel. Because an 18 month moratorium had been discussed in the past, Pulaski County Building Inspector and Plan Administrator Karla Redweik reminded the board during the moratorium discussion that state law has recently changed and a moratorium cannot be longer than 12 months. It was questioned if the moratorium was only up for discussion or if they would be taking it to a vote. Redweik recommended that the commission consult with their new attorney on the existing language before taking anything to a vote.