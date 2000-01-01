A bear-y fun 80th birthday bash

Since 1944, Smokey Bear has reminded that "Only You Can Prevent Wildfires." This year, Smokey Bear is unbearably excited to celebrate 80 years of being the face of wildfire prevention and awareness. His actual birthday is Aug. 9, but the U.S. Forest Service, the Ad Council and the National Association of State Foresters launched a yearlong celebration across the United States starting in January. The Pulaski County Public Library held a birthday celebration for Smokey near the artesian well at the Winamac Town Park on Thursday, June 13. This program was part of the Pulaski County Public Library's "Adventure Begins" Summer Reading program. Kids of all ages participated in prize drawings, enjoyed chocolate birthday cake and water and had the opportunity to meet Smokey. Everyone also received a Smokey Bear activity book to take home.