Behny retires as coroner

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

Pulaski County Coroner John Behny has announced his retirement at the end of the year.  
Republican chairman Dan Murphy said he received  notification of Behny’s retirement on Nov. 25. 
Because there are a few years left of Behny’s term a Republican caucus will be held. Murphy said he has 30 days to hold a caucus. He will schedule a date for the event and then contact the county precinct committee members. All the county precinct committee members will vote on their favored candidate as it is a county office.    
Murphy anticipates there being a new coroner by Jan. 1. 

