Beiswanger and Hall elevated to All-Star status

When the North All-Stars take the football field Friday, July 14, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis for the Murat Shrine North/South All-Star Football Classic, there will be two Pulaski County representatives from Region IV. The region encompasses 31 area schools, and what makes being an Indiana All-Star a significant accomplishment, it is a representation of all the classes and regions in high school football. West Central standout Buzz Beiswanger will anchor the defensive line, and Trojans head coach Marc Hall will join a top-notch coaching staff on the sideline. Beiswanger becomes only the fourth West Central player in the school's history to be chosen for this honor and the first since Laz Conley in 2014.