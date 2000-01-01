Bid process for West Central music room renovations to start soon

Tecton Construction Management and Moake Park Group were at a regular West Central school board meeting on Thursday, April 6 to give updates on the band and choir room improvements. According to superintendent Cathy Rowe, the corporation is on track to send out bid documents by the end of April and receive bids in May. Actual renovations would then start in the fall, around September of this year. Design work and consultations with the firm have taken place over the last several months. Rowe shared during the meeting that Moake Park will be returning on April 12 to discuss finishes for the band and choir room.