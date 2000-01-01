Bids higher than expected for Winamac wastewater project

Bids for the proposed Winamac wastewater project have come in yet again higher than expected.

Winamac Town Council members opened bids for the wastewater treatment plant modification project during a special meeting on Dec. 21. This is the second round of opening bids regarding the project. The first round of bids were rejected because they were higher than expected by about $400,000.

Three bids were opened at the special meeting and were about $200,000 more than anticipated. Each of the bids had a base bid and two alternates. The base bids ranged from $1,194,000 to $1,291,050. The alternates ranged from $47,500 to $53,000 and $169,000 to $200,500. The project was estimated to cost less than $1 million.

The bids were taken under advisement until the town and architects of the project have reviewed them.