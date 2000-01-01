Big changes coming to the county health department

According to current Public Health Officer Dr Rex Allman, what the health department is undergoing now is the "most change the health department has gone through in 100 years." To start, Allman advised the Pulaski County Commissioners on Monday, Dec. 18 that Dr. Timothy Day has informally agreed to take over his position as the county health officer in the new year. It has not been officially approved by the health board yet, however. At the earliest, Feb. 1 could be his first official day in that capacity. Allman also advised that the Health First Indiana initiative will start Jan. 1 and the money is supposed to arrive mid-January.